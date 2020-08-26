MEC calls for swift arrests after four killed in KZN drive-by shooting

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport, community safety and liaison Bheki Ntuli has urged police to “leave no stone unturned” in finding the perpetrators of a drive-by shooting which left four dead and one injured near Durban on Tuesday.

Unknown gunmen opened fire on four men aged between 40 and 56 in Adams Mission, south of Durban. A 44-year-old woman was hospitalised after also suffering a gunshot wound during the attack.

KwaMakhutha police are investigating charges of murder and attempted murder. The motive for the attack is unknown.

Ntuli urged police to speed up the investigation and work around the clock to ensure that those responsible are brought to book.

“I have instructed police to conduct intelligence-driven operations and close ranks to find the perpetrators involved in this heinous crime. We cannot allow such heartless criminals to continue roaming the streets and terrorising our communities,” said Ntuli.

He called on the local community to share information with the police which could help in arrests.

