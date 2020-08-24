IN PICTURES | KZN welcomes more than 2.8 million pupils back to school

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu says the province is not facing a teaching crisis, despite more than 6,000 applications by educators to stay at home.

“We are not really under crisis in terms of replacing those teachers. Others have agreed to come and teach their lessons and go back home. For those who will be at home full-time, other educators will be able to take over their subjects so we don’t need a substitute teacher,” said Mshengu.

Mshengu was addressing the media at Zwelibanzi High School in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Monday. He was there to inspect the school's readiness as the province geared up to welcome back 2.8 million students who returned to 6,148 schools in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

Mshengu said of the 6,000 applications the department had received from teachers with underlying health issues, 4,479 have been granted permission while the rest were sent to the health inspector for decisions.