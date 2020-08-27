Mathematician breaks new ground
Professor Abdon Atangana is delighted that his name has been added to the list of highly cited mathematicians around the world.
Atangana has described his acclaim as “a first step in the decolonisation of science and an indication that Africans can contribute and influence the world of mathematics”...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.