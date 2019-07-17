Black child's education can change for better

Dr Sadah Moodley of Actonville in Benoni stands in front of his giant warehouse imbuing an education philosophy that inspires even the most sceptical.

His face lights up when he demonstrates how at Harvard University he developed a science school in a box for the teaching of deaf students in the US.

This, he says, exceeded the expectations of the team he led at Harvard. He argues that this is the way to go to reverse the legacy of apartheid that denied blacks in general and Africans in particular access to maths and science.

His lab is the immersion that enables him to discover deep solutions in the integrated teaching of chemistry, physics and maths.

When I brought Mr Mguni - the unconventional maths teacher from Soweto - a month ago to his lab in Benoni, it was love at first sight. Each concluded the sentence of the other as they conversed about the black child and the plight of their future.

Dr Moodley was part of the team that set the equations developed to discover the Black Hole. Twenty five years into democracy, 43 years after June 16 and 65 years after a seminal pronouncement in the South African parliament, a key deficit characterising our society is poor education.