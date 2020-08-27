Ace Magashule to face ANC integrity commission

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been hauled before the party's integrity commission.

This follows Magashule's interview with the SABC in which he said that people should not step aside simply because they are facing allegations. This is in contradiction to the resolutions taken at the party's 54th national conference held at Nasrec in 2017 that leaders who are accused of corruption should step down from their positions in order to clear their names.

Magashule is set to be grilled on his comments during the SABC interview last month.

In a letter to Magashule dated August 22, seen by SowetanLIVE, the integrity commission's chairperson George Mashamba said he “requests” the secretary-general's “audience”.