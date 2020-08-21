Mabuyane calls on people with information of wrongdoing and corruption to come forward

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane is calling on people with any information of wrongdoing and corruption to come forward.

The statement comes as Nelson Mandela Bay acting city manager, Mvuleni Mapu was arrested on Friday morning together with is co-accused, Port Elizabeth businesswoman, Bulelwa Mkawakwi Ntanga,

The two were later released on R20,000 bail each at the Port Elizabeth magistrate court.

Mabuyane's spokesperson, Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha said the provincial government would monitor the progress of the case going forward.

“The arrests are in line with the provincial government’s call for people with real information about wrongdoing and corruption to report it to the law enforcement agencies so that based on the strength of that information, action can be taken against those accused of wrongdoing and corruption.