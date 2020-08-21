Anele Qaba appointed interim city manager of Nelson Mandela Bay

The city's economic development head Anele Qaba has been appointed acting city manager of Nelson Mandela Bay.

This after the arrest of acting city boss Mvuleni Mapu on Friday.

Mapu and his co-accused, Port Elizabeth businesswoman, Bulelwa Mkawakwi Ntanga, were released on R20,000 bail each.

Bay acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye said he did not have any knowledge about the allegations levelled against Mapu, apart from media reports.

“I have instructed that an internal investigation take place in order to establish the background to the allegations.

“In the interim, I have appointed Mr Anele Qaba to act as city manager, until I have spoken to Mr Mapu and until I am further informed on this matter,” Buyeye said.

While out on bail, Mapu and Ntanga may not enter any municipal building for 30 days.

Mapu was also instructed to hand over his firearm until the matter is finalised.

The charges relate to a R900,000 bribe allegedly paid to Mapu in connection with a R12m housing tender for a Wells Estate project awarded to Ntanga’s company.

Mapu indicated his intention to plead not guilty.

The state did not oppose bail on condition that strict bail conditions be adhered to.

The matter has been postponed to November 3 for further investigation.