'It's impossible': David Makhura denounces fake PPE corruption claims involving his family

Gauteng premier David Makhura has rubbished claims that members of his family have been involved in personal protective equipment (PPE) tender corruption, saying that legal action will be taken against anyone who makes this claim.

“I dismiss, with contempt, the lies posted on social media platforms about the involvement of my immediate family in PPE procurement,” he said in a statement.

“As a matter of principle, neither my wife nor children do business with government.”

This was agreed to when he joined the government, said Makhura.

“The allegations are false and will not pass scrutiny.”