Hyenas have been preying on state coffers and hijacking tenders for ages
Corruption, a crime born out of greed and vice, is a blight on our society. What's worse is that people get away with it.
And they don't get away with it because they've somehow learnt to take advantage of the system. They get away with it because there is no appetite politically to finger and punish comrades...
