SA edges closer to 600,000 Covid-19 infections

Smokers stocked up on cigarettes after the five-month-long tobacco sales ban was lifted on Tuesday. The sale of alcohol, for limited trading hours, also resumed.

TimesLIVE reported earlier that there was likely to be a slight increase in the number of infections over the next 10 days, according to the chair of the Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee, Prof Salim Abdool Karim.

This was expected, in line with the reopening of more economic sectors under the eased national lockdown regulations.

