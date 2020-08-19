South Africa

SA edges closer to 600,000 Covid-19 infections

By TimesLIVE - 19 August 2020 - 07:09
Patrons returned to pubs on the first day of level 2 of the national lockdown in Melville, Johannesburg, on August 18 2020. Infection numbers are expected to rise slightly in line with the easing of lockdown regulations.
Image: Sunday Times/Alaister Russell

SA edged closer to 600,000 positive Covid-19 cases when health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize released the latest pandemic statistics on Tuesday evening.

The cumulative number of infections is now 592,144.

There were 2,258 positive cases and 282 deaths recorded over the past 24-hour cycle.

There were 66 deaths in Eastern Cape, 89 from Gauteng, 57 from KwaZulu-Natal, three from the Northern Cape, 13 from the Free State, 34 from the Western Cape and 20 from North West. The cumulative death toll is now 12,264.

Recoveries stand at 485,468, translating to a recovery rate of 82%.

Smokers stocked up on cigarettes after the five-month-long tobacco sales ban was lifted on Tuesday. The sale of alcohol, for limited trading hours, also resumed.

TimesLIVE reported earlier that there was likely to be a slight increase in the number of infections over the next 10 days, according to the chair of the Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee, Prof Salim Abdool Karim.

This was expected, in line with the reopening of more economic sectors under the eased national lockdown regulations.

TimesLIVE

Eased restrictions will see increase in Covid-19 cases — Prof Salim Abdool Karim

SA will see a slight increase in Covid-19 infections in the next 10 days, according to the chair of the Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee, Prof ...
News
16 hours ago

Two GPs die of Covid-19 in Limpopo, first deaths among province's health workers

Limpopo, the province which has until now had no deaths related to Covid-19 among its medical workers, has reported two deaths.
News
1 day ago

Nurse Ngobeza prays every day not to contract Covid-19

It is easy to protect yourself from contracting Covid-19 in a controlled environment, but dealing with patients who live in communities where ...
News
1 day ago

