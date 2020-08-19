R50 for transport to collect R350 Covid-19 grant

Ruben Mukhakwedzwa from Nzhelele in Limpopo spends R50 to travel to and from Louis Trichardt to collect his R350 Covid-19 grant. His local post office has not been able to pay him, he says.

When GroundUp visited the Makhado municipality post office in Louis Trichardt on Tuesday at 10 am, there was a long queue of people waiting for payment of their Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grants. Most people in the queue were from Nzhelele (87km away), Elim (22km away) and Madombidzha (14km away). They said they have not been served at their local post offices, which run short of money or have network problems.

“I lost hope of getting the R350 at our local post office,” said Mukhakwedzwa.

“I visited the post office several times last week but could not be served. At times they serve only 10 to 20 people and the staff tell us there is no money. They advise us to wait for a client to deposit so we can withdraw that money,” he said.

The journey to Louis Trichardt by bus costs him R25. He has to wake up at 4am to prepare for the trip.

“The week I tried queuing at our local post office I used to wake up at 3am, but never got anywhere near being served. The post office is a walkable distance from my home,” said Mukhakwedzwa.

“I have not had anything to eat since early morning and it is now 10.30am,” he said.

Lucky Baloyi from Elim said the queue at Elim post office is much longer than the one at the Louis Trichardt post office, and service is very slow.