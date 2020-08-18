South Africa

IN PICTURES | Heavy rain and snow as cold front hits most of SA and Lesotho

By Staff reporter - 18 August 2020 - 11:58
A street under water after heavy overnight rain in Athlone, Cape Town.
Image: EsaAlexander

There were heavy rains in the Western Cape overnight, Durban woke up to ominous clouds on Tuesday, Johannesburg is freezing and snow was spotted in neighbouring  Lesotho.

Dark clouds gathering over Durban on Tuesday morning.
Image: Suthentira Govender
Snowfall on the Afriski mountain resort in Lesotho on Tuesday.
Image: Courtesy of Martin Schultz
A white blanket covers the Afriski mountain resort in Lesotho on Tuesday.
Image: Courtesy of Martin Schultz
A cold front brought snowfalls to Lesotho on Tuesday.
Image: Courtesy of Martin Schultz
Snow has fallen in neighbouring Lesotho.
Image: Courtesy of Martin Schultz
A road covered with snow in Lesotho.
Image: Courtesy of Martin Schultz
Overcast skies in Strubens Valley, Johannesburg.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times

