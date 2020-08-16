Disaster management teams on high alert as rain, snow and gale-force winds forecast for Western Cape

The Western Cape government has urged residents to be on high alert as rain and snow are predicted for the week ahead.

MEC of local government, environmental affairs and development planning, Anton Bredell called on residents to stay indoors and off the roads where possible.

“We want to make the public aware of the latest weather warnings and in particular, highlight the risks of being outdoors during these weather conditions. Avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above your ankles,” Bredell said.

“In buildings, move valuables to a safe place above the expected flood level. In rural areas relocate animals to a safe place on higher ground.”

Pictures posted on social media on Sunday showed how the snow had blanketed the mountain tops.