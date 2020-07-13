WATCH | Cape storm hits homeless hard, closes high school and roads
Solomon dragged his broken wet tent behind him after a brutal storm hit Cape Town in the early hours of Monday morning.
"My bed is messed up, my tent is messed up. I don't know what I'm going to do now because I have no stuff to cover myself," said Solomon, who sleeps in a parking lot near the Good Hope Centre.
The cold front was accompanied by warnings from the SA Weather Service of gale force winds of up 100km/h along the coast between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas, spreading to Port Alfred in the Eastern Cape.
Meanwhile in Nomzamo, a high school was partially destroyed by gale force winds.
"The pupils and staff at [Nomzamo High] school have been dismissed for safety reasons," said Bronagh Hammond, Western Cape education department spokesperson.
"There is debris lying around which could be a risk. The extent of the damages and costs are not yet known. We need to ensure the debris is removed or cordoned off securely."
