Accommodation for over 30,000 TUT students

Tshwane University of Technology enterprise holdings properties (TUTEH) says more than 30,000 students will be accommodated.

TUTEH was established for the purpose of generating, growing and sustaining third stream income and began its operations in 2018.

The enterprise's CEO, Nick Motsatse, said: "The Soshanguve campus could only accommodate 8,000 students. Through this enterprise we will be able to accommodate 4,000 students in private single use properties and we will help the owners with funding so that their little space is conducive for accommodating students, which the university will recover at a later stage. About 24,000 students will then be placed at our accredited accommodation and 6,900 will be placed at the leased premises.

He said people should be aware that universities were not in the business of subsidising accommodation.

"We have a policy that our service providers should charge a standardised lease agreement that our students sign. It was also agreed that students should not be charged more than the rates paid by National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). "So, we have used NSFAS as a benchmark for student accommodation," Motsatse said.

He said the aim was to restore the dignity of students by providing them with quality and safe accommodation.

Motsatse said the university has an anonymous hotline to report any corrupt activities.