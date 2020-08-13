UCT vice-chancellor allocates funding for women in higher education
University of Cape Town (UCT) vice-chancellor Prof. Mamokgethi Phakeng has set aside funding worth millions of rands to help create more opportunites for women in the higher education sector.
In 2018, Phakeng launched the For Womxn By Womxn research grants. These grants focus on training post-graduates and post-doctoral fellows, with an emphasis on building capacity among black South African women and transgender researchers...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.