UCT vice-chancellor allocates funding for women in higher education

University of Cape Town (UCT) vice-chancellor Prof. Mamokgethi Phakeng has set aside funding worth millions of rands to help create more opportunites for women in the higher education sector.



In 2018, Phakeng launched the For Womxn By Womxn research grants. These grants focus on training post-graduates and post-doctoral fellows, with an emphasis on building capacity among black South African women and transgender researchers...