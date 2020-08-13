Pitso Mosimane is expected to continue experimenting with Lebohang Maboe at unfamiliar right-back when Mamelodi Sundowns take on Highlands Park in their league clash at Dobsonville Stadium on Friday.

With right-backs Thapelo Morena and Anele Ngcongca out with injuries‚ Mosimane deployed Maboe to his defence in Sundowns’ 0-0 Absa Premiership draw against Orlando Pirates on Tuesday night‚ and the winger returned with a satisfactory performance.

“What are you going to do if Thapelo and Anele are out injured‚” asked Mosimane after the goalless draw with Pirates this week.

“We also had to protect the younger Nicholus Lukhubeni because Pirates have Vincent Pule and all those people. He [Lukhubeni] did well against Bidvest Wits and he will get his chance again but we needed a little bit of experience in that position against Pirates.”

Mosimane explained the decision to play Maboe as a defender was not haphazard as Sundowns planned for it over the past few weeks since they returned to training in Rustenburg.

“From the training programme we have had over the last three to four weeks‚ we have been preparing Lebo to play right back. It’s not like we thought about it on Tuesday – we have been preparing him because he has the speed and the energy and he can defend and head the ball very well.