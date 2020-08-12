Social distance takes a pummelling in Eastern Cape grant queue scrums

Queues for the R350 special Covid-19 relief grant become unmanageable at times as people forget social distancing in their scramble to advance in the lines.

Post offices in the East London CBD, Cambridge, Mdantsane and Southernwood see large numbers of beneficiaries lining up every day to receive the grant.

Some travel from as far as 30km away.

Zukisa Ngingxana, 35, told DispatchLIVE on Tuesday he travelled from NU3 in Mdantsane to get the grant at the Cambridge post office.

“The queue at Mdantsane post office isn’t great. People don’t respect the order of the queue. There’s more order here,” he said.

“I hope I’ll get my money today because the remaining R10 I have will be used to buy fat cakes. Otherwise I’ll have to borrow R20 from someone to go back to Mdantsane,” he said.