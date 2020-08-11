KZN education spokesperson shares what kept him going during 23-day hospital Covid-19 battle

KwaZulu-Natal education department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi spent 23 days in hospital where he witnessed six patients die, learnt to adjust to the “new normal” and fought Covid-19.

He was supported by what he refers to as an “amazing” team of doctors and nurses.

“In the 18 days that I was in ICU six people died. It was so traumatic because you know when doctors and nurses rally around one bed and run around with a lot of machines that there is serious trouble. The next thing the curtains are drawn. The team wearing white comes with a white mobile coffin, they quickly close your curtains not to see but most of the time they were late to do so.

“The next thing a new patient comes and occupies that bed. The small terrified person in you wants to tell him or her to say people died in that bed and you are quickly reminded that you also know no history about yours,” he said.

Mahlambi was admitted to hospital on July 17.