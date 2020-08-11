Covid-19 screening and testing site for Pretoria

A screening and testing site will be opened in one of the busiest parts of the Pretoria inner city today in an effort to fight Covid-19 in one of the epicentres in the province.



The initiative, rolled up through a partnership between the City of Tshwane and the Gauteng health department, will be operational for 20 straight days at the busy Bloed Street Mall as part of the drive to target the identified coronavirus hotspots in the capital...