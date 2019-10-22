Put numbers on houses and businesses
Many homes and businesses do not have the street number on their properties. In an emergency, the fire and ambulance services would struggle to find them - this could cost lives.
I report potholes, water leaks to the city council; often there are no street numbers where the problems occur. Workers waste time finding the areas.
Jane Thomson, Auckland Park, Johannesburg
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.