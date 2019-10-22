Letters

Put numbers on houses and businesses

The absence street numbers could cost lives in an emergency situation, the writer says.
Many homes and businesses do not have the street number on their properties. In an emergency, the fire and ambulance services would struggle to find them - this could cost lives.

I report potholes, water leaks to the city council; often there are no street numbers where the problems occur. Workers waste time finding the areas.

Jane Thomson, Auckland Park, Johannesburg

