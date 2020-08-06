'His mother died in his arms': Murderous home invasion leaves Elandsfontein family torn apart

When Janique Giles drew her last breath, it was in the arms of her son, Brandon. The 28-year-old had run to his mom’s aid after she was shot in the chest in a home invasion.

Janique had herself run to the aid of her husband, Wayne Giles, who had been shot in the head.

The couple’s daughter, Rachel, had been shot in the leg. She survived, and is recovering in hospital after surgery.

“That boy is so destroyed,” a family friend of 27 years, Karl Jensen, said.

“His mother died in his arms. I've been trying to call him ever since the news broke and he has not answered my calls, but today he sent someone to tell me that he will call me when he is in a better state.”

The ordeal started in the early hours of Monday morning. Residents of the Fly Inn Estate in Elandsfontein, near Olifantsfontein, awoke to the sound of gunfire.