Naked Khayelitsha man feels stripped of dignity

Before he was stripped of his dignity and dragged naked out of his home, Bulelani Qholani was an ordinary man who survived on odd jobs to feed his four children.

But on Wednesday morning, Qholani was left humiliated after Cape Town law enforcement officers dragged him out naked in front of two of his children and neighbours in Empolweni informal settlement in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, while carrying out evictions on land invaders.

He was shoved, kicked and pepper-sprayed as officers barged into his shack to demolish it.

"I feel disrespected and beyond humiliated. I was dragged naked in front of my community, seen by everyone, taken videos of and shared on social media," Qholani, who has been living in the informal settlement for three months, told Sowetan yesterday.

The 28-year-old father said two of his children who live with him came running in and told him there were people coming to evict them from their home.

Qholani said because they were not coming for the first time, he went inside to take a bath because he had already poured water into a basin.

"When they arrived in my shack I was already undressed and I didn't think that they would break down my door and drag me out naked. They sprayed me with pepper spray on my face and my private parts. It is still so painful."