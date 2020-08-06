WATCH | Vincent Kompany to Percy Tau: 'We’re going to push you‚ and to be the best player you can be'
RSC Anderlecht have released a video of player-manager and former Manchester City defensive legend Vincent Kompany welcoming new loan signing Percy Tau to the club.
The 26-year-old Bafana Bafana forward concluded his loan agreement for the 2020-21 season to Anderlecht from English Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday‚ after spending last season at Belgian Jupiler Pro League champions Club Brugge.
Kompany told Tau it is Anderlecht’s role to get the player to the Premier League with Brighton.
“Welcome‚ welcome‚ so happy to see you here. And I just want to say I hope this is going to be an amazing journey for you‚” Kompany‚ the Belgium national team legend‚ tells Tau in the video published on Anderlecht’s Twitter account.
“And you said you’re coming here for the next step‚ so we’re going to push you‚ and to be the best player you can be.
“And I know that they’re looking back to you in the Premier League‚ so it’s our role bring you there.”
Tau was characteristically understated asked by Kompany about his first experiences at Anderlecht.
“Ja‚ it was OK – I don’t complain much‚” he said.
“I don’t know – I haven’t seen the whole office‚ the whole ground. But they’ve introduced me to everyone and I’m excited to be here.”
Kompany responded: “Bring a positive energy. Push our young players at the club to be better.”
Tau is viewed as a key player to bring experience and push some of Anderlecht’s young players‚ also adding quality in attack.
He started brightly last season at Club Brugge‚ but faded as the season went on. It was the Tau of the first part of the season Anderlecht will be hoping to coax back into action over the course of the full 2020-21 campaign‚ as they seek to improve on a disappointing eight place in 2019-20.
Anderlecht might be the right fit for Tau. The club has a long history of bringing though African players‚ long before it was fashionable‚ including Zairean Julien Kialunda in the 1960s‚ and Zambian Charly Musonda and late Nigeria coach Stephen Keshi in the 1980s.
Kompany has been player-manager of Anderlecht‚ working with Belgian coaching legend Franky Vercauteren as his head coach.