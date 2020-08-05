Managers at KZN hospital suspended after man's death in 'parking lot ward'

Two senior officials at Northdale Hospital in Pietermaritzburg have been suspended following the death of a man who was treated in a makeshift ward in the hospital's parking lot on Saturday.

The suspensions of the medical and nursing managers come after radio personality Hlengiwe Khumalo took to social media on Monday to share a video of a parking lot that had been converted into a ward where her father, Sibusiso Khumalo, died from hypoxia on Saturday. The condition occurs when there is a lack of oxygen in the body.

"The precautionary suspensions are to allow for an investigation into the demise of a 67-year-old man in a hospital ward in the early hours of Saturday morning, after he had reportedly received medical treatment in a partially covered flu clinic on the hospital's parking lot," said the department in a statement on Wednesday.