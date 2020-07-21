'KZN is taking over': Zweli Mkhize on the province becoming SA's Covid-19 'epicentre'

The province, which was the first to report a Covid-19 case - in March - is expected to “take over” from Gauteng, said Mkhize, who was speaking during his visit to the Nasrec field hospital in Johannesburg on Monday to assess Gauteng’s readiness for the Covid-19 surge.

To date, SA has 373,628 confirmed cases as deaths climb to 5,173.

Gauteng remains the hardest-hit province with 136,879 confirmed cases, while KwaZulu-Natal has 45,614 cases.

Mkhize said his department would discuss with the KwaZulu-Natal government how “not to get caught up in the numbers”.

He said the health department's goal is to make sure the province does not have a shortage of beds or oxygen.

“We are watching the trends and certainly Gauteng is at the top of rate of infection. KZN is taking over now and we’ll need to reach out to them so they don’t get caught up with the numbers. We want to make sure that they don’t have a challenge with beds and with oxygen and that the turnaround times are also reduced,” said Mkhize.

“Our clinicians are quite on top of the game, the decisions of admission are up to the clinicians. If people are not admitted to hospitals, it will not be due to a lack of beds, but because they do not meet the admission criteria,” he added.

Mkhize said the reduction in trauma patient numbers after the liquor ban was a huge advantage and will help clinicians in dealing with Covid-19 patients.

“Until the surge hits you, you don’t know how to behave. You will only know when you are in the heat of it,” said Mkhize.