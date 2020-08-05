Case postponed for Jozini horror crash truck driver

The matter of Sipho Ntuli, 43, whose truck was involved in the horrific crash in Jozini, northern KwaZulu-Natal, has been postponed.

Ntuli appeared in the Ubombo magistrate's court on Wednesday facing eight counts of culpable homicide and driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Ntuli, who is understood to be from Mtubatuba, had previously abandoned bail.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara said the case was remanded to August 19 for further investigation.