Andile Ramaphosa defends R6m Covid taxi project: 'We'll save countless lives'

President Cyril Ramaphosa's son Andile says his company will save lives after it received R6m in funding to modify thousands of Gauteng taxis.

The modifications would allow the vehicles to comply with Covid-19 regulations.

The non-profit company SDI Force is fitting screens that will create a “driver-separation” capsule, window ventilators, sanitiser dispensers and changeable messaging boards in taxis. All these are aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus inside taxis, which are now allowed to carry passengers at 100% capacity for short-distance trips.

“Despite a few negative comments, SDI has had an overwhelmingly positive reception from media and businesses at large,” said Andile in a statement.

“We believe that this campaign will save countless South African lives, and that it goes directly to the heart of finding ways to face this pandemic head-on, and mitigate its effects.