ANC's time of reckoning looms with voters as looting persists
The analogy of the Stockdale paradox attempts to project the future for the ANC amid the current dilemma the organisation finds itself in, following a series of scandals in spite of the new broom in the person of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
In spite of a promising start with the firing of some lieutenants from the former presidents' inner circle, the situation presents an indictment to the man in charge because the culture of impunity seems insurmountable. Has the Titanic hit the iceberg?..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue..
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.