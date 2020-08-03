ANC's time of reckoning looms with voters as looting persists

The analogy of the Stockdale paradox attempts to project the future for the ANC amid the current dilemma the organisation finds itself in, following a series of scandals in spite of the new broom in the person of President Cyril Ramaphosa.



In spite of a promising start with the firing of some lieutenants from the former presidents' inner circle, the situation presents an indictment to the man in charge because the culture of impunity seems insurmountable. Has the Titanic hit the iceberg?..