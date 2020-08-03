Criminal proceedings against Gianni Infantino grotesque and absurd, says Fifa

Global soccer body Fifa has described the decision by Swiss authorities to open criminal proceedings against its president Gianni Infantino last week as grotesque and absurd.

Swiss authorities said on Thursday that proceedings had been launched against the current Fifa boss by a special prosecutor looking into meetings he had with Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber.

Lauber and Infantino have already denied wrongdoing.

"There is no factual basis whatsoever for this criminal investigation," Fifa deputy general secretary Alasdair Bell told a news conference held by video on Monday.

"There is no description of criminal conduct of any kind that has been communicated to Fifa.