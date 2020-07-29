Virus is killing not only lives but humanity as well
This past weekend, just hours after I received my salary from my employer, I received an inbox message on my Facebook from a young woman requesting help with basic supplies for her unborn child...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue..
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.