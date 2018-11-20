The ANC national working committee (NWC) has called on two party strongmen in the Eastern Cape to step aside after being implicated in wrongdoing.

It also resolved that Buffalo City regional chairperson Pumlani Mkolo step aside for his involvement in the Nelson Mandela funeral funds scandal.

The NWC‚ following its meeting on Monday‚ resolved that Andile Lungisa must "resign as member of the mayoral committee of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro and remain as an ordinary councillor until his court appeal process is concluded".

On Mkolo‚ it said the suspension sanction against him by the party's integrity committee‚ handed down in 2015‚ would stand until and if the NEC‚ to which he had appealed‚ ventilated the appeal and found differently.