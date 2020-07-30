Boxing a family business for Malingas

Peter "Destroyer" Malinga says his stoppage win over Geoff "Unleashed" McCreesh at DLI Hall in Durban in 1997 boosted his confidence as a fighter because the then unknown British boxer had savagely knocked out Dingaan "The Rose of Soweto" Thobela in the second round in Hammanskraal in November 1996.

Jaws dropped when the former WBO and WBA lightweight champion failed to beat the count. McCreesh's bubble - a run of eight wins - burst when fearless Malinga stopped him within the distance in Durban in 1997.

"That win was a springboard to my career and it gave me more confidence as a fighter," said the former SA welterweight champion whose next fight was a trip to Italy where he won the WBU title from Alessandro Duran today 23 years ago.

Malinga knocked the Italian clean out in round three on July 30 in 1997.

"It was a nice experience, fighting outside home," said the 46-year-old who is serving boxing as a trainer.

Malinga has already produced an SA and WBF lightweight champion in Ayanda "Greyhound" Nkosi from the JD Malinga Gym that was named after his late father and trainer Jabulani Malinga.