Thabo Mbeki calls for ethical leadership and 'renewal of ANC'

Former president Thabo Mbeki has called for the "renewal" of the ANC to address the challenges the country faces.

Speaking from his home during Andrew Mlangeni’s funeral on Wednesday, Mbeki said those who had paid tribute to Mlangeni in the past week had “correctly” spoken about his contribution to the struggle, about his value system and his character.

“He was very concerned about his movement, the ANC. He was concerned about what is happening in our country with regards to the revolution for which he sacrificed his life.

“He was concerned there was a loss of confidence in the ANC because of corruption, nepotism, arrogance, manipulative organisational principles and abuse of state power.

"It was natural that our leader would be concerned. He was a distinguished patriot,” Mbeki said.