Gauteng braces for Covid-19 patient surge

Comfortable but anxious is how Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku describes the province's readiness in dealing with the looming Covid-19 infections storm.

Gauteng is the epicentre of the coronavirus in SA and has seen infections shoot up dramatically since the beginning of the month, climbing from 42,881 on July 1 to 93,043 on Saturday.

Masuku is adamant the province would be able to adequately assist those needing medical care and hospitalisation. His confidence is fuelled by the additional number of hospital beds being added, including those in the six field hospitals in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

"[We are] comfortable but anxious. I think we should say that in a very clear way that it's just how we respond every day on what we have on the ground," Masuku said.

He said that even though data from the Gauteng provincial coronavirus command council expects there will be a need for between 54,000 and 70,000 beds by September while the current capacity is expected to be just over 10,000.

According to Masuku, the province's capacity to deal with Covid-19 patients was based on the immediate need and not the long-term prediction.

". the modelling we have done is that we might be having a shortage of almost 800. It's an estimation for July, remember we are talking about July and I think it's important that we do . a very short term review of the situation, because the long term review of the situation is not much really real ." Masuku said.