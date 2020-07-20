Zweli Mkhize checks readiness of hospitals for infection peak in Gauteng

Health minister Zweli Mkhize and Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku visited Nasrec and Lenasia hospitals in Johannesburg on Monday to assess their readiness for the Covid-19 peak.

“Today what we are really up to is to see how things are tying up in terms of additional beds available. We are going around to see if Gauteng can show its readiness,” Mkhize said during a media briefing.

He said a reduction of trauma patients brought about by the ban on alcohol sales was a “huge” advantage for the health department.

“It’s going to help us to deal with the next few weeks. I’m quite comfortable with the approach. Our clinicians are on top of the game and they’ve got good enough experience and we can see the impact,” said Mkhize.

Masuku said the provincial department was using its database to hire more staff.

“By the time we get to the peak, this place [Nasrec] will be up and running,” Masuku said.