Pietermaritzburg protesters arrested for public violence

By NIVASHNI NAIR - 28 July 2020 - 11:45
Protesters blocked the entrance and exit to Copesville on Monday.
Twenty-four people facing charges of public violence were expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court on Tuesday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the suspects were aged between 18 and 25. They were arrested during a violent protest in Copesville on Monday afternoon.

Informal settlement dwellers had blockaded the entrance and exit to the area since the early hours of Monday.

Police were deployed when protesters burnt tyres and threw bottles at a fire engine that had arrived on scene.

It is believed that they were demanding the removal of ward councillor Spha Madlala. His home was heavily guarded by private security guards on Monday.

Some protesters were demanding free electricity.

