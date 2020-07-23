KZN health to get lion's share of Covid-19 response budget

The KwaZulu-Natal department of health needs an additional R3.2bn for more ICU staff, doctors, nurses and tracing teams in its response to Covid-19.

The total estimated Covid-19 response expenditure for the provincial health department amounts to R8.2bn, the provincial treasury announced on Thursday.

"The infrastructure required for the Covid-19 response currently amounts to R1.7bn, with the balance made up of equipment [including PPE], linen, ICU beds, among others," finance MEC Ravi Pillay revealed in a special adjustments budget speech.