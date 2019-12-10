ANC mourns its stalwart Ben Turok

A principled man and a fountain of wisdom.

This is how the late ANC stalwart Ben Turok, who died yesterday, is remembered.

Turok died at the age of 92 yesterday morning. His son, Ivan Turok, took to Twitter detailing the kind of man he was to the family and the nation.

"He was a loyal, lifetime member of the ANC, but retained an independent perspective throughout. He asked for his death to be marked by a private ceremony, rather than anything official or formal, in view of the present predicament facing the country. His wisdom and counsel will be sorely missed," said Ivan.

An outspoken economics professor, Turok served as a member of parliament from 1995 to 2014. He distinguished himself as chairperson of the portfolio committee on ethics and members' interests.

Cartoonist Jonathan Shapiro, who is married to Turok's niece Karina, said he met him in London in the late 1980s just before the unbanning of the ANC.

"As a person when you met him, he was one of the most forthright, solid members of the movement that you could possibly find. The Struggle defined his life but he had a lovely drive, humour and everyone in the family looked up to him," he said.