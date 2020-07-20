Insurer 'refuses' to pay for coronavirus losses

Altitude Beach in Fourways, Johannesburg, faces possible closure after its insurance company refused to pay out its claim for financial losses suffered during the coronavirus pandemic.

The popular and luxurious spot is one of at least 2,000 companies in the entertainment and hospitality industry that have had their claims rejected by insurance companies.

Most, if not all, of their claims were rejected because the insurance companies, including Santam, said they believed the losses were not due to the pandemic - which they were covered for - but linked to the government-imposed lockdown.

Owner of Altitude Beach Mike Lodder said he would be forced to shut down should his claim not be successful, as he has been using his own money to keep it afloat since the lockdown started in March. He is insured with another company, which could not be reached for comment.

He told Sowetan he was unable to meet his financial obligations for the multimillion-rand business he started in November and would be forced to shut down and lay off the more than 120 staff members.

"We are getting to a stage where, yoh, if they don't help us we're going to have to close it off. We're going to lose, 120–130 jobs there, which feeds how many people? It's ridiculous," Lodder said. "What we're saying [to insurance companies] is don't pay us the full claim, pay us something, let's negotiate, just help us. And it seems they are just not willing to help."