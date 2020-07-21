Evidence of former prisons boss, Pretoria magistrate postponed at state capture inquiry

The state capture commission of inquiry on Tuesday postponed the evidence of former correctional services boss Linda Mti and Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair to dates still to be determined.

Mti and Nair were due to respond to allegations levelled against them at the commission in 2019.

However, both were served with notices to appear before the commission late and had not received all the evidence against them.

Former Bosasa official Angelo Agrizzi testified last year that Mti allegedly received up to R65‚000 a month for several years from Bosasa after he resigned from the department of correctional services.

Agrizzi claimed Bosasa also paid Mti’s travel costs‚ arranged flights and holidays for his family‚ and paid for his children’s education.

Agrizzi alleged Bosasa oversaw the construction and footed the bill for lavish houses built for Mti and correctional services CFO Patrick Gillingham.