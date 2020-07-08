MPs decry runaway costs of Zondo commission of inquiry

The commission into state capture has cost taxpayers R700m since its initiation and now MPs want answers about the inquiry's runaway costs.

The commission is getting an additional R30m from the department of justice to sustain its investigations. This is on top of the R150m it was allocated for this financial year.

Parliament also heard on Wednesday that the state was implementing measures to curb the costs of the commission.

Acting director-general of justice Jacob Skosana told parliament's portfolio committee on justice that he has instructed the secretary of the commission to be firm on the hours that the legal people are being compensated for and cap the hours.

Skosana said they needed strict control in terms of making sure that the commission's legal officers get paid for their input per hour and per day.

MPs heard that the budget request for 2020/21 from the commission was for R240m.

But this request was shot down due to the country’s poor economic climate. The commission was allocated R150m.

“We sat down with the commission and Treasury and we refused to sign on that budget. The very same thing that caught my eye when we received their budget proposal was the fees on the legal team.

There was a 5% escalation on what they were paying last year,” said Skosana.

He told the commission that no-one in the country was getting an increase and if he signed on the 5% increase it would send the wrong message to South Africans who are being told to tighten their belts.

“We refused and there was a deadlock ...”