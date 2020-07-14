South Africa

'New system' for daily Covid-19 stats - but health department mum on details

By Nivashni Nair - 14 July 2020 - 16:28
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize usually releases the daily Covid-19 statistics via a PDF press release. A new system appears to be in the works.
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize usually releases the daily Covid-19 statistics via a PDF press release. A new system appears to be in the works.
Image: Supplied

The department of health will be switching to a new system to release the country's daily Covid-19 statistics.

When asked why the ages of those who had succumbed to the virus was no longer being released daily, national health ministerial spokesperson Dr Lwazi Manzi revealed that a new system was in the works.

"We are switching to a new system because of the bigger numbers. They [the ages of the deceased] will come back," she said.

Manzi did not provide details on the system, nor when it will come into effect.

The department of health has been releasing daily statistics in PDF format since the first case of the virus in March.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
Gauteng prepares for mass burials in case Covid-19 deaths spike
X