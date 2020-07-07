Conflicting reports on full hospitals in the Eastern Cape

The worst fear of people in the Eastern Cape is now a reality - hospitals in the province are full, while the Covid-19 pandemic is still only approaching its peak around the country.

Two special advisers to the provincial health department called on Sunday for urgent steps to avoid a catastrophe, including transporting Covid-19 patients from other regions to the two field hospitals in Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB).

There was no firm response from government on why field hospitals are not yet operational in the eastern part of the province, and a large nurses' union said it was unaware hospitals had reached their full operating capacity.