South Africa

Helen Suzman Foundation calls for stop to appointment of Ipid head

By ERNEST MABUZA - 07 July 2020 - 16:07
Police minister Bheki Cele has nominated Jennifer Dikeledi Ntlatseng to be the executive director of Ipid. The Helen Suzman Foundation has cautioned against the appointment.
Police minister Bheki Cele has nominated Jennifer Dikeledi Ntlatseng to be the executive director of Ipid. The Helen Suzman Foundation has cautioned against the appointment.
Image: GCIS

The Helen Suzman Foundation has cautioned against the appointment process of a new executive director for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

The foundation addressed a letter to police minister Bheki Cele, Ipid and parliament's police portfolio committee.

All three are respondents in a pending matter before the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) concerning the renewal process relating to the executive director of Ipid's term of office.

In the letter, the foundation said it was with alarm that it became aware of a letter dated July 2, in which Cele informed the National Assembly that he had nominated Jennifer Dikeledi Ntlatseng as the preferred candidate for appointment to the position of executive director of Ipid.

The foundation said the dispute in the pending matter before the SCA concerned the lawful interpretation of the tenure and the renewal of the executive head of the Ipid in terms of the Ipid Act.

Bheki Cele mum on number of officers used in lockdown

Police minister Bheki Cele has declined to say how many police officers are deployed to enforce the Covid-19 lockdown regulations, citing "security ...
News
12 hours ago

Bheki Cele clinging to power over Ipid law: DA

Minister of police Bheki Cele has been accused of refusing to surrender his powers over the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).
News
1 month ago

“The dispute in the matter is concerned with the question of whether the minister and the committee were permitted to take a decision not to renew the tenure of the then executive director, and the interpretation of the act in this regard,” it said.

In a consent order which was made an order of the high court in Pretoria in February last year, then head of Ipid Robert McBride and the police minister agreed on a mechanism for the renewal of the executive director's tenure. It concentrated the power of renewal in the minister and the committee.

The foundation appealed against that order. It said until the SCA had pronounced its judgment, the office of the executive director cannot be viewed as vacant — and as a result, any appointments made to this office would be unlawful.

The foundation said it anticipated that the SCA will set the matter down for hearing during the November term.

“Against this background, the [foundation] is making a formal request that any appointment process in respect of Ipid’s executive director be halted until such time as the above-mentioned matter has been finally determined.”

It said should the committee proceed to deliberate and reach a decision on Cele's nomination, it reserves its rights — including the right to take legal action.

Family of Alex woman shot dead by police slate Ipid

Investigations into the murder of an Alexandra woman who was shot in January, allegedly by police, have been completed and it could be a matter of ...
News
5 days ago

Police 'fires at' innocent man in mistaken identity shooting

Muzi Mpangane says he is lucky to be alive after he was shot at twice by police after they mistook him for one of the robbers who ambushed the ...
News
1 week ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo
How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
X