Helen Suzman Foundation calls for stop to appointment of Ipid head

The Helen Suzman Foundation has cautioned against the appointment process of a new executive director for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

The foundation addressed a letter to police minister Bheki Cele, Ipid and parliament's police portfolio committee.

All three are respondents in a pending matter before the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) concerning the renewal process relating to the executive director of Ipid's term of office.

In the letter, the foundation said it was with alarm that it became aware of a letter dated July 2, in which Cele informed the National Assembly that he had nominated Jennifer Dikeledi Ntlatseng as the preferred candidate for appointment to the position of executive director of Ipid.

The foundation said the dispute in the pending matter before the SCA concerned the lawful interpretation of the tenure and the renewal of the executive head of the Ipid in terms of the Ipid Act.