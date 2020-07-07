Bheki Cele mum on number of officers used in lockdown

Majozi wanted details about police officers and reservists deployed during the different stages of lockdown.

Cele said the filling of vacancies in the service was continuing, but it was not possible to enlist new members to report to training academies because of Covid-19 restrictions and protocols, which include social distancing and a limit on large gatherings and physical training.

"The process of finalising the SAPS 2020 trainee intake was at an advanced stage but was unfortunately suspended until further notice by the minister of police because of the national disaster and then the lockdown," said Cele.

He said the SAPS recruitment plan was being reviewed in order to respond to the lockdown restrictions. Cele also revealed that 4,971 new recruits had successfully completed their training as of December 13 2019.

Cele has nominated Jennifer Dikeledi Ntlatseng as his preferred candidate for appointment as executive director for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

This was revealed in a letter, dated June 30, which Cele wrote to National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise.