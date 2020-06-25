Police 'fires at' innocent man in mistaken identity shooting

Mpumalanga businessman Muzi Mpangane says he is lucky to be alive after he was shot at twice by police after they mistook him for one of the robbers who ambushed the Bushbuckridge police station this week.

This came after a group of unknown men wearing balaclavas stormed the Bushbuckridge police station on Monday night, robbed four officers of their firearms and forced them to open a safe where they apparently took six firearms, including two R5 rifles.

Mpangane told Sowetan on Tuesday afternoon his car was shot at by heavily armed police in Hazyview. He said they shot at him for thinking he was driving a car which was involved in the police station robbery.

"I'm still traumatised, but happy to be alive, and that there won't be a story of lies about me. I was driving home from a construction site at Dwarsloop [in Bushbuckridge] where I'm contracted to build a school. After buying food and drinks in Bushbuckridge town, I proceeded to [nearby] Mapulaneng Hospital to deliver the food for my relative.