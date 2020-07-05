Three provinces halt the return of Grade R pupils

Three provinces have opted to halt the return of grade R pupils.

Last week the department of basic education announced that grade R as well as grades 6 and 11 pupils would return to school on Monday July 6th.

Initially the department had included grades 1,2,3 and10 in the back-to-school plan for Monday.

However KwaZulu Natal, North West and Limpopo provinces have since announced that grade R pupils would stay home.

KZN head of education department Dr Enock Nzama sent a circular to more than 6,000 schools on Thursday night informing them that grade R pupils should continue to stay at home for now.

Limpopo followed suit with an announcement on Saturday that they too will delay the return of grade Rs.

Limpopo education MEC Polly Boshielo said their decision was reached after consultation with the minister of basic education, Angie Motshekga.