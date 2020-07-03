Male pupil, 17, 'raped and forced to bath in stream at gunpoint'

Police in Kagiso, west of Johannesburg, have launched a manhunt for two men after a 17-year-old boy was allegedly raped on his way home from school this week.

Police spokesperson Capt Solomon Sibiya said the incident occurred on Wednesday in an open field next to a stream at Chief Mogale section.

“The victim alleged that about 4.20pm he was walking alone next to Chief Mogake hall from school, going home. He noticed a white Toyota vehicle without registration numbers with two occupants following him.