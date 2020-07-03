South Africa

Male pupil, 17, 'raped and forced to bath in stream at gunpoint'

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 03 July 2020 - 16:47
Police in Kagiso, west of Johannesburg, have launched a manhunt for the two rape suspects.
Police in Kagiso, west of Johannesburg, have launched a manhunt for the two rape suspects.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

Police in Kagiso, west of Johannesburg, have launched a manhunt for two men after a 17-year-old boy was allegedly raped on his way home from school this week.

Police spokesperson Capt Solomon Sibiya said the incident occurred on Wednesday in an open field next to a stream at Chief Mogale section. 

“The victim alleged that about 4.20pm he was walking alone next to Chief Mogake hall from school, going home. He noticed a white Toyota vehicle without registration numbers with two occupants following him.

Son jailed for life for raping mother

A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his mother in Clocolan in the Free State.
News
1 day ago

"The passenger suddenly alighted from the motor vehicle and charged straight to the victim. He forced the victim into the motor vehicle. 

“The suspect manhandled the victim and forced him into the back seat. He then ordered the victim to perform indecent sexual acts at gunpoint. The driver drove to an open field where, upon arrival, he raped the victim. The victim was thereafter ordered to wash in a stream and wear his school uniform. The two suspects later dropped him at a nearby police station and drove off,” said Sibiya. 

Police have urged pupils to refrain from walking alone, saying they should rather walk in groups. 

“We want to appeal to all our pupils, be it a girl or boy, and everyone, including women and children of all ages, not to walk alone at any time. Criminals prey on people who are unsuspecting and walking alone,” warned station commander Brig Themba Maduna.

Man in custody pending bail bid after arrest for alleged rape of teen at modelling agency

A man appeared at the Cape Town regional court on Wednesday charged with rape‚ sexual assault and other charges relating to the creation and ...
News
1 day ago

Two life terms for Cape Town pastor who raped disabled girl

Learner transport driver Luvuyo Gerald Hendricks was on Wednesday given two life sentences in the Wynberg magistrate's court for two counts of raping ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo
How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
X