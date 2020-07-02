South Africa

WATCH: Tshwane family goes car shopping after botched R5.7m UIF payout meant for 1,400 workers

02 July 2020 - 15:59

A 25-year-old Pretoria warehouse worker allegedly blew through some of the R5.7m in Covid-19 relief funds irregularly paid into his personal bank account by the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

The UIF inexplicably paid the money - meant for 1,400 workers from labour brokerage CSG Resources - into Tshepang Phohole's personal account.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL STORY

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo
How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
X