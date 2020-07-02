WATCH: Tshwane family goes car shopping after botched R5.7m UIF payout meant for 1,400 workers

A 25-year-old Pretoria warehouse worker allegedly blew through some of the R5.7m in Covid-19 relief funds irregularly paid into his personal bank account by the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

The UIF inexplicably paid the money - meant for 1,400 workers from labour brokerage CSG Resources - into Tshepang Phohole's personal account.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL STORY