WATCH: Tshwane family goes car shopping after botched R5.7m UIF payout meant for 1,400 workers
A 25-year-old Pretoria warehouse worker allegedly blew through some of the R5.7m in Covid-19 relief funds irregularly paid into his personal bank account by the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).
The UIF inexplicably paid the money - meant for 1,400 workers from labour brokerage CSG Resources - into Tshepang Phohole's personal account.
